Home TEXAS Texas Governor Orders Flags To Half-Staff In Graham’s Honor
Texas Governor Orders Flags To Half-Staff In Graham’s Honor
TEXAS
TRENDING
0

Texas Governor Orders Flags To Half-Staff In Graham’s Honor

0
0
BILLY GRAHAM
now viewing

Texas Governor Orders Flags To Half-Staff In Graham’s Honor

Protestors Rally For Gun Control At Broward Courthouse After FL School Shooting
now playing

District To Suspend Students Protesting Gun Laws

EMPTY CLASSROOM
now playing

"Do Not Hire" List Proposed For Teachers Convicted Of Sex With Students

Arrest+jail
now playing

Donna Teacher Resigns Amid Sex Solicitation Charge

donna isd donna schools
now playing

Embattled Donna School Superintendent Resigns

threat22n-1-web
now playing

Authorities: California School Shooting Plot Thwarted

president-trump-2-19-2018-crop
now playing

Trump Again Attacks Obama Over Russia

BILLY GRAHAM
now playing

Spokesman: Evangelist Billy Graham Has Died At Age 99

920×920
now playing

Trump Jr: 'Nonsense' That Family's Profiting From Presidency

e6c20a70ea8b45da90640ee07aad7c63
now playing

Turkey Vows To Press On With Syria Offensive

WireAP_4bfa320718ea435f8fb3da2605d3fe69_12x5_992 (1)
now playing

Florida Shooting Survivors In Capital, Demand Action On Guns

(AP) – Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is ordering his state’s flags to fly at half-staff in memory of “humble servant of God” Billy Graham.  A 99-year-old evangelist, Graham died Wednesday at his North Carolina home.

In a statement, Abbott ordered his state’s flags “to be lowered to half-staff on the day of interment,” which he noted will be determined by Graham’s family.

Abbott said Graham was a counselor to many U.S. presidents, including some from Texas. He said Graham “left an indelible mark” and “forever impacted the lives of everyday people” around the nation and the globe.

Abbott said that he and his wife, Cecilia, “extend our heartfelt condolences to the entire Graham family, and we celebrate the life of this humble servant of God.”

Related posts:

  1. Spokesman: Evangelist Billy Graham Has Died At Age 99
  2. Abbott Won’t Say If He Voted For Incumbent Republicans
  3. Texas Parole Board Recommends Killer Be Spared From Death
  4. TX Gov: Federal Background Check Database Should Be Fixed
Related Posts
Protestors Rally For Gun Control At Broward Courthouse After FL School Shooting

District To Suspend Students Protesting Gun Laws

jsalinas 0
EMPTY CLASSROOM

“Do Not Hire” List Proposed For Teachers Convicted Of Sex With Students

jsalinas 0
Arrest+jail

Donna Teacher Resigns Amid Sex Solicitation Charge

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video