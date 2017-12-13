Texas Governor Orders Investigation Into Youth Lockup Abuse

(AP) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is ordering an investigation amid allegations of sexual misconduct within the state’s juvenile detention system. Abbott on Wednesday called the reports “reprehensible” in a letter to the Texas Rangers, the state’s top law enforcement unit. The letter comes after The Dallas Morning News reported last month that one former juvenile detention officer was convicted of improper sexual conduct with a person in custody.

The Texas Juvenile Justice Department has also told lawmakers that two other former staff members have been arrested on similar charges. The charges come a decade after a sex scandal at Texas’ juvenile correction agency in which authorities believed at 13 boys were abused. The scandal included accusations of cover-ups and reports that exposed lax medical care and beatings.