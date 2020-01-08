Texas Governor Picks New Fight Over Homeless After Attack

(AP) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says liberal leaders in the capital city of Austin are enabling a “sense of lawlessness” after police say a homeless man was responsible for a violent series of attacks last week in a shopping plaza. A kitchen worker was fatally stabbed in the Friday attacks along a busy downtown avenue just south of the Texas Capitol.

Abbott has spent months feuding with Austin over a new city policy that relaxed public camping rules and made homelessness more visible. Austin Mayor Steve Adler says the governor is demonizing the homeless and says there is no evidence of the chances causing an uptick in crime.