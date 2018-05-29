Home TEXAS Texas Governor Plans School-Safety Announcement
Texas Governor Plans School-Safety Announcement
Texas Governor Plans School-Safety Announcement

Gov Greg Abbott at santa fe school shooting scene
Texas Governor Plans School-Safety Announcement

(AP) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is ready to announce a school safety plan aimed at preventing more mass shootings like the one that killed eight students and two substitute teachers at a high school near Houston.

Abbott scheduled announcements for Wednesday in Dallas and San Marcos. The governor held three days of Capitol meetings last week and heard from law enforcement, educators, mental health experts and students survivors of the shooting at Santa Fe High School.

The Republican is a strong gun-rights advocate and is running for re-election. Abbott says he wants to protect the right to bear arms while also seeking more armed security in public schools and improving mental health screening for students. He has also suggested tougher gun-storage laws.

