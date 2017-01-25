Home TEXAS Texas Governor Says ‘sanctuary’ Jail Will Cost Sheriff Job
Texas Governor Says ‘sanctuary’ Jail Will Cost Sheriff Job
TEXAS
TRENDING
0

Texas Governor Says ‘sanctuary’ Jail Will Cost Sheriff Job

0
0
greg-abbott-tx-governor
now viewing

Texas Governor Says ‘sanctuary’ Jail Will Cost Sheriff Job

HIT AND RUN-2
now playing

Harlingen Hit And Run Driver Being Sought

HUMAN TRAFFICKING
now playing

Study: More Than 313K Victims Of Human Trafficking In Texas

Kevin MaBone fake cancer teacher aide
now playing

Teacher's Aide Faked Cancer To Be Off In Criminal Case

20160928classroomgeneric
now playing

Texas GOP Stars Push School Choice, But Will It Be Enough?

Officer William Martin
now playing

Officer Suspended For Excessive Force Had 8 Commendations

GAVEL
now playing

Sentencing Postponed In Case Over Texas Attack

KEYSTONE PIPLINE
now playing

What's Next For The Dakota Access, Keystone XL Pipelines?

George H.W. Bush, Barbara Bush
now playing

Bush Recovering From Pneumonia, Doing Physical Therapy

donald-trump-and-twitter
now playing

President's Backers, Critics Power (hash)ThankYouTrump Trend

USAIN BOLT
now playing

Bolt Loses 2008 Olympic Relay Gold In Teammate's Doping Case


Warning: ksort() expects parameter 1 to be array, object given in /home/kurv710/kurv.com/710am/wp-content/plugins/yet-another-related-posts-plugin/classes/YARPP_Cache.php on line 465

(AP) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is escalating a standoff with Austin’s sheriff over so-called “sanctuary cities” policies and now says he will seek new laws to remove her from office.

Abbott said Wednesday on “Fox and Friends” that Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez will lose her job unless she reverses plans to stop honoring all federal immigration detainers in her jail starting in February. The governor has already said he will immediately withhold state grant dollars.

Abbott doesn’t have the power to remove local officials. But Texas Republicans have filed multiple bills that would punish local governments for not arresting or detaining immigrants living in the country illegally.  President Donald Trump is also expected to target “sanctuary cities” under executive actions on immigration that he plans to roll out starting Wednesday.

Related posts:

  1. Restaurants: The Next Front For The Immigration Debate?
  2. Texas GOP Stars Push School Choice, But Will It Be Enough?
  3. New Mexico Bill Would Halt Enforcement Of Immigration Laws
  4. Study: More Than 313K Victims Of Human Trafficking In Texas
Related Posts
HUMAN TRAFFICKING

Study: More Than 313K Victims Of Human Trafficking In Texas

jsalinas 0
Kevin MaBone fake cancer teacher aide

Teacher’s Aide Faked Cancer To Be Off In Criminal Case

jsalinas 0
20160928classroomgeneric

Texas GOP Stars Push School Choice, But Will It Be Enough?

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video