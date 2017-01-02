Home LOCAL Texas Governor Says Securing Border Shouldn’t Harm Trade
Texas Governor Says Securing Border Shouldn’t Harm Trade
Texas Governor Says Securing Border Shouldn't Harm Trade

Texas Governor Says Securing Border Shouldn't Harm Trade

(AP) – Gov. Greg Abbott is suggesting that Texas and the Trump administration need to secure the U.S.-Mexico border without slowing trade.   Abbott visited the Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday with new U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly and said: “We want to achieve safety and security, but we also want to promote economic development.”

Abbott previously applauded President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall. But he noted with Kelly that Mexico is Texas’ largest trading partner, saying officials must “ensure we are able to continue that very effective trade.”

Kelly said that while Washington thinks it knows the border, the only opinion that counts “are from the people that work this border,” meaning federal and state security officials.   Abbott and Kelly held a security briefing, then toured the border from Huey helicopters.

