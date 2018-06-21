Texas Governor Seeks Bipartisan Border Solutions

(AP) – Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is asking Texas’ congressional delegation to find bipartisan solutions to immigrant children being separated from their parents after illegally crossing the U.S. border, saying, “This disgraceful condition must end.”

In a letter Wednesday to the state’s 36 House members and two senators, Abbott says, “It can only end with action by Congress to reform the broken immigration system.” Texas Republican Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn have proposed fixes, as has Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke.

Abbott added that Texans “are not fooled by the partisan divide on this issue” and that “a bill fixing the problem” will only clear the Senate with Republican and Democratic support. President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the policy separating the children from their parents.