The Save Chick-fil-A bill is now state law. The bill came about after San Antonio City Council banned the fast-food franchise from its airport because of the company’s history of opposition to same-sex marriage.

Governor Greg Abbott was eating a Chick-fil-A lunch when he signed the bill last week, which prohibits governments from taking adverse actions against businesses because of their religious beliefs. Critics say the law is an attempt to undermine LGBTQ rights.