Texas Governor Signs “Save Chick-Fil-A” Bill

The “Save Chick-fil-A” law is now on the books in Texas. Governor Greg Abbott signed the bill on Monday that forbids government entities from discriminating against people or businesses based on their membership in, or donations to, religious organizations.

Supporters of the bill refer to San Antonio City Council’s recent decision to bar Chick-fil-A from opening a location in the city airport after a council member complained about what he called the company’s “anti-LGBTQ behavior.” Opponents say the bill discriminates against gays.

