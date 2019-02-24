Texas Governor Stockpiles Cash But Not For The Usual Reason

(AP) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott doesn’t flash the White House ambitions of his predecessors, but the Republican has built his own distinction by taking in more donor cash than any governor in history.

An Associated Press review of campaign filings shows that Abbott has accepted more than $120 million in political contributions since first running in 2013. He’s showered with big-donor money on a scale that’s prohibited in most states, including hundreds of six-figure contributions. But as Abbott begins a second term in Texas, he doesn’t seem to have the higher pursuits or competition that motivate most politicians to raise big money.

The 61-year-old Abbott has consistently batted away questions about whether he might one day seek the presidency, which would follow the path of George W. Bush and Rick Perry.