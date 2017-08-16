Home TEXAS Texas Governor Suggests ‘bathroom bill’ Not Coming Back
Texas Governor Suggests ‘bathroom bill’ Not Coming Back
TEXAS
TRENDING
0

Texas Governor Suggests ‘bathroom bill’ Not Coming Back

0
0
gregabbott0708
now viewing

Texas Governor Suggests ‘bathroom bill’ Not Coming Back

gavel
now playing

McAllen Woman Claims Innocence In Deadly Hit-And-Run

STONE MOUNTAIN
now playing

Application To Hold Cross Burning Atop Stone Mountain Denied

Amy Panzeca
now playing

Police: Teacher Let Son Sell LSD And Allowed Teens To Use It

NUCLEAR BOMB SHELTER
now playing

Nuclear Threats Bring Back Old Fears

PLANNED PARENTHOOD
now playing

Federal Court: Arkansas Can Block Planned Parenthood Money

CHARLOTTSVILLE CAR RAMING INTO CROWD
now playing

Man Recounts Pushing Fiancee Away From Car During Protest

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Disbands Manufacturing Council

MATERNITY
now playing

Texas OKs Bill To Address Its High Maternal Mortality Rate

TEXAS CAPITOL
now playing

Texas House Adjourns, Leaving Tax Bill's Fate Uncertain

SPACE X
now playing

SpaceX Dragon Delivers Scientific Bounty To Space Station

(AP) – Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he revived a “bathroom bill” targeting transgender people even though he was told it would never get a vote in the GOP-controlled state House  He also signaled Wednesday that the issue was dead for the foreseeable future.

A proposal requiring transgender Texans to use public restrooms according to the gender on their birth certificates fizzled Tuesday night, when lawmakers quit a day early a month-long special legislative session Abbott convened.

Abbott blamed moderate Republican House Speaker Joe Straus. But he also admitted that Straus told him even before the special session that he would not bring the bill to the floor of his chamber.  Abbott also suggested the issue will never pass as long as Straus is speaker – something unlikely to change soon.

Related posts:

  1. Surprise! Texas Legislature Ends Special Session A Day Early
  2. Texas House Adjourns, Leaving Tax Bill’s Fate Uncertain
  3. Texas OKs Bill To Address Its High Maternal Mortality Rate
  4. Trump Disbands Manufacturing Council
Related Posts
MATERNITY

Texas OKs Bill To Address Its High Maternal Mortality Rate

jsalinas 0
TEXAS CAPITOL

Texas House Adjourns, Leaving Tax Bill’s Fate Uncertain

jsalinas 0
20 immigrants found locked in a semitrailer in West Texas

20 Immigrants Found Locked In A Semitrailer In West Texas

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video