Home TEXAS Texas Governor Wants To Double State Guard In Wake Of Harvey
Texas Governor Wants To Double State Guard In Wake Of Harvey
TEXAS
TRENDING
0

Texas Governor Wants To Double State Guard In Wake Of Harvey

0
0
GOVERNOR GREG ABBOTT
now viewing

Texas Governor Wants To Double State Guard In Wake Of Harvey

6740a8a3-39c5-4954-94ff-92487200f1d1
now playing

Mistrial Declared In First Trial Stemming From Waco Biker Gang Shootout

DONALD TRUMP AND TRAN DAI QUANG
now playing

Trumps Offers To Mediate In Protracted South China Sea Feud

Fethullah Gulen
now playing

Turkey Denies Report Of Plan To Kidnap Cleric Gulen From US

HOLLYWOOD
now playing

Hundreds In Hollywood March Against Sexual Harassment

RODRIGO DUTERTE AND DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Unlikely To Rebuke Duterte For Drug War Killings

EARTHQUAKE
now playing

Iran Reports At Least 61 Dead, 300 Hurt In Quake

Trump+and+Putin1
now playing

Ex-Official: Putin Cleverly Playing To Trump Ego

CHURCH SHOOTING TEXAS SUTHERLAND SPRINGS SHOOTING
now playing

Tiny Texas Town Turns Inward In Wake Of Mass Shooting

CHURCH
now playing

Barbeque Hauls In Donations For Church Shooting Victims

crime violent crime
now playing

Son Charged With July Slaying Of Father

(AP) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wants to double the state’s unarmed guard forces, which were stretched thin by Hurricane Harvey and its aftermath.  The Republican announced Saturday at a Veteran’s Day rally in Austin that if re-elected, he’ll seek to expand the Texas State Guard to 5,000 volunteer members. He says it would make Texas better equipped to handle the next disaster.

Abbott mobilized about 12,000 state guard and Texas National Guard members after Harvey battered the coast and left parts of Houston underwater.  Unlike the Texas National Guard, the state guard doesn’t carry guns and can’t be deployed outside of Texas.  Abbott is up for re-election in 2018 and has yet to attract a credible challenger.

Related posts:

  1. Barbeque Hauls In Donations For Church Shooting Victims
  2. Church Attack Fundraiser Raises More Than $50K
  3. Tiny Texas Town Turns Inward In Wake Of Mass Shooting
  4. $10,000 Reward In Case Of Child Found On Texas Beach
Related Posts
6740a8a3-39c5-4954-94ff-92487200f1d1

Mistrial Declared In First Trial Stemming From Waco Biker Gang Shootout

jsalinas 0
HOLLYWOOD

Hundreds In Hollywood March Against Sexual Harassment

jsalinas 0
CHURCH SHOOTING TEXAS SUTHERLAND SPRINGS SHOOTING

Tiny Texas Town Turns Inward In Wake Of Mass Shooting

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video