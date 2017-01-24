Home TEXAS Texas Governor Warns Austin Sheriff Over ‘Sanctuary Cities’
(AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is threatening to cut funding to one of the state’s largest counties over so-called “sanctuary cities” policies that President Donald Trump has also condemned.

It would mark the first time Abbott has stripped taxpayer dollars over local officials not placing jail holds for federal immigration authorities on suspects living in the country illegally.

Abbott told newly elected Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez in a letter Monday he would deny nearly $2 million in grants barring changes by Feb. 1. Hernandez is ending her predecessor’s policy of honoring all jail detainers for U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement.

Abbott similarly criticized Dallas County in 2015 but ultimately never withheld funding.

Trump made stopping federal funding to “sanctuary cities” one of his “Day One” promises during his campaign.

