Home TEXAS Texas Governor: White House Disaster Aid Bill ‘inadequate’
Texas Governor: White House Disaster Aid Bill ‘inadequate’
TEXAS
0

Texas Governor: White House Disaster Aid Bill ‘inadequate’

0
0
Greg Abbott
now viewing

Texas Governor: White House Disaster Aid Bill ‘inadequate’

JOBS REPORT
now playing

Valley Unemployment Rate Plummets In October

police-badge-generic
now playing

No Charges Against Officer In Fatal Shooting

DRUG BUST GENERIC-2
now playing

Mexico: Cocaine Found In Apparent Social Security Truck

JESSE JACKSON
now playing

Rev Jesse Jackson Discloses Parkinson's Disease Diagnosis

DEPARTMENT OF VETERAN AFFAIRS VA
now playing

VA's Quiet Plan To Widen Private Care With TRICARE Stirs Ire

PENNSYLVANIA NURSING HOME BARCLAY FIRE
now playing

132 Residents In Senior Facility As Fire Began

Notorious Mafia ‘boss of bosses’ Toto Riina dead at 87
now playing

Notorious Mafia 'boss of bosses' Toto Riina Dead At 87

Robert Mugabe
now playing

Zimbabwe Ruling Party Branches Want Mugabe Out

DONALD TRUMP AND MIKE PENCE
now playing

Trump Calls Democrats 'obstructionists' On Taxes

ROY MOORE
now playing

Moore Targets Female Accusers As Critics Decry Intimidation

(AP) – Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is criticizing as “completely inadequate” the Trump administration’s $44 billion disaster aid request to Congress.  Speaking at a Texas Capitol news conference Friday, Abbott said the request “does not live up to what the president wants to achieve” even though it came from Trump’s administration.

Speaking alongside Abbott, Republican Texas Sen. John Cornyn, the chamber’s Majority Whip, said he isn’t satisfied.  The request includes funding for hurricane recovery, not just in Texas but also in storm-ravaged Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. And it’s not even close to what Abbott wanted just for his state.   The governor has visited Washington repeatedly, lobbying for $61 billion in Texas disaster relief he says is needed just for infrastructure, including efforts to combat future floods.

Related posts:

  1. White House Requests $44B Disaster Aid Bill
  2. Texas Unemployment Rate Improves To 3.9 Percent In October
  3. Ex-Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge Remains In Hospital
  4. GOP Closer To Big Win With House Tax Vote; Senate Unclear
Related Posts
police-badge-generic

No Charges Against Officer In Fatal Shooting

jsalinas 0
Sini Mathews mother of Sherin Mathews arrested

Mother Of Child Found Dead Accused Of Leaving Her Home Alone

jsalinas 0
gavel

Texas Jury Declines To Indict DA In Death Of Crossing Guard

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video