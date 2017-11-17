Texas Governor: White House Disaster Aid Bill ‘inadequate’

(AP) – Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is criticizing as “completely inadequate” the Trump administration’s $44 billion disaster aid request to Congress. Speaking at a Texas Capitol news conference Friday, Abbott said the request “does not live up to what the president wants to achieve” even though it came from Trump’s administration.

Speaking alongside Abbott, Republican Texas Sen. John Cornyn, the chamber’s Majority Whip, said he isn’t satisfied. The request includes funding for hurricane recovery, not just in Texas but also in storm-ravaged Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. And it’s not even close to what Abbott wanted just for his state. The governor has visited Washington repeatedly, lobbying for $61 billion in Texas disaster relief he says is needed just for infrastructure, including efforts to combat future floods.