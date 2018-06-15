Home TEXAS Texas Governor’s Plan After Santa Fe Shooting Meets Pushback
Texas Governor’s Plan After Santa Fe Shooting Meets Pushback
Texas Governor’s Plan After Santa Fe Shooting Meets Pushback

Texas Governor’s Plan After Santa Fe Shooting Meets Pushback

(AP) – Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says gun rights are safe on his watch amid pushback to some of his safety proposals after a high school shooting that left 10 people dead.

Abbott headlined the Texas GOP Convention in San Antonio on Friday. It comes at the end of the week in which Texas lawmakers began weighing the governor’s calls to arm more teachers, prioritize mental health and “harden” campuses with extra police and metal detectors.

Also mentioned are potential “red flag” laws that keep guns away from people deemed a danger to themselves or others. That’s a non-starter for some gun-rights groups and firebrand conservatives in the Texas Legislature.   Abbott didn’t touch on his proposals during his convention speech but reiterated his defense of gun rights.

