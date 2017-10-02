Texas Grand Jury Indicts Man In Death Of Teen Girlfriend

(AP) – A Galveston County grand jury has indicted a 21-year-old man in the killing of his girlfriend whose mother and sister were found dead days before. Jesse Christian Dobbs was indicted Thursday on a count of murder in the death of 16-year-old Kirsten Nicole Fritch, whose body was found Nov. 10 behind a Texas City bar with more than 50 stab wounds.

County prosecutors said in a statement that authorities continue to investigate the deaths of Fritch’s mother, 37-year-old Cynthia Morris, and her 13-year-old sister, Breanna Pavlicek. Their bodies were found Nov. 8 in their Baytown home, east of Houston. Investigators have previously said Dobbs is a suspect in those killings. A motive has not been revealed. Online jail records don’t indicate an attorney who could address the allegations against Dobbs.