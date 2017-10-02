Home TEXAS Texas Grand Jury Indicts Man In Death Of Teen Girlfriend
Texas Grand Jury Indicts Man In Death Of Teen Girlfriend
TEXAS
0

Texas Grand Jury Indicts Man In Death Of Teen Girlfriend

0
0
Jesse Christian Dobbs was indicted Thursday
now viewing

Texas Grand Jury Indicts Man In Death Of Teen Girlfriend

Gun On Airplane
now playing

UPDATE: Manager: Musician Meant No Harm By Gun On Plane

AUTO WRECK CAR CRASH
now playing

Coroner: Man Dies In Wreck On Way To Brother's Funeral

AIRSTRIKES
now playing

Airstrikes Target Libyan Militias Near Oil Field

THE VATICAN
now playing

Vatican Laughs Off News Spoof Amid Conservative Criticism

Abdullah Reda Refaie al-Hamahmy
now playing

Louvre Machete Attack Suspect Faces Attempted Murder Charge

German Defense Minister Visits US, Calls NATO Demands 'fair'

Iman Abdel-Atti
now playing

500-Kilogram Woman Leaves Egypt To India For Surgery

KEN PAXTON
now playing

Prosecutors Say Jury Pool For Texas AG's Fraud Trial Tainted

jail-prison-generic
now playing

Fort Bliss Soldier Gets 15 Months For Immigrant Smuggling

GAVEL-SMALL PIC
now playing

Official: $4B Bond Meant As Jab At Trend Of Exorbitant Bonds

(AP) – A Galveston County grand jury has indicted a 21-year-old man in the killing of his girlfriend whose mother and sister were found dead days before.  Jesse Christian Dobbs was indicted Thursday on a count of murder in the death of 16-year-old Kirsten Nicole Fritch, whose body was found Nov. 10 behind a Texas City bar with more than 50 stab wounds.

County prosecutors said in a statement that authorities continue to investigate the deaths of Fritch’s mother, 37-year-old Cynthia Morris, and her 13-year-old sister, Breanna Pavlicek.  Their bodies were found Nov. 8 in their Baytown home, east of Houston. Investigators have previously said Dobbs is a suspect in those killings.  A motive has not been revealed.  Online jail records don’t indicate an attorney who could address the allegations against Dobbs.

Related posts:

  1. Prosecutors Say Jury Pool For Texas AG’s Fraud Trial Tainted
  2. Man Dies After Detained By County Sheriff’s Deputies
  3. El Paso Man Gets 35 Years In Prison For Foster Baby’s Death
  4. Documents Detail Evidence In Texas Student Death
Related Posts
KEN PAXTON

Prosecutors Say Jury Pool For Texas AG’s Fraud Trial Tainted

jsalinas 0
jail-prison-generic

Fort Bliss Soldier Gets 15 Months For Immigrant Smuggling

jsalinas 0
GAVEL-SMALL PIC

Official: $4B Bond Meant As Jab At Trend Of Exorbitant Bonds

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video