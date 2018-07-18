Home TEXAS Texas Group Says 2 Kids Reunited With Families Had Rash
Texas Group Says 2 Kids Reunited With Families Had Rash
TEXAS
0

Texas Group Says 2 Kids Reunited With Families Had Rash

0
0
IMMIGRANT CHILDREN IN CAGES
now viewing

Texas Group Says 2 Kids Reunited With Families Had Rash

ap_18199589685313
now playing

Trump Says 'no,' Russia Not Still Targeting US

raised medians generic
now playing

Raised Median Proposal In Brownsville Raises Familiar Concerns

FRANCE-MEDECINE-HEALTH-SCIENCE
now playing

Texas Woman Approaches City Council Dressed As Cockroach

911 calls detail aftermath of deadly New Mexico bus crash
now playing

911 Calls Detail Aftermath Of Deadly New Mexico Bus Crash

President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
now playing

Mexico President-Elect Gives "blank check" For Peace

INDIA COLLAPSE
now playing

Rescuers Find 6 Bodies After 2 Building Collapse In India

AIR FORCE ONE
now playing

Trump: New Air Force One To Get Red, White And Blue Makeover

President Trump meets with bipartisan members of the Senate
now playing

Trump Says Europe Trip 'tremendous success'

Maria Butina
now playing

Prosecutors Say Woman Had Ties To Russian Security Agency

Thailand Cave
now playing

Thai Youth Soccer Team Meets With The Media

(AP) – A group helping recently reunited immigrant families in Texas says it has had two children arrive at its facility in recent weeks with a contagious rash.

Catholic Charities of San Antonio says it served two children who had scabies, a treatable skin disease often found in institutional settings like group homes. The group contacted a doctor who was able to quickly arrive and treat the children.  Another woman who recently arrived had a heavy cough and needed treatment.

CEO Antonio Fernandez said Tuesday that his staff and volunteers have served around 20 families reunited after being separated under the U.S. government’s zero-tolerance policy for unauthorized border crossers.  The group puts the families up in hotels, usually for one or two days, and provides them with food and clothing.

Related posts:

  1. Texas Shrimp Industry Being Hamstrung By Immigrant Visa Cap
  2. Hundreds Of Families Still In Galveston Hotels After Harvey
  3. Driver Facing 270 Years For Texas Church Bus Crash Arrested
  4. Texas Executes Man For 2004 Store Owner Slaying
Related Posts
FRANCE-MEDECINE-HEALTH-SCIENCE

Texas Woman Approaches City Council Dressed As Cockroach

jsalinas 0
911 calls detail aftermath of deadly New Mexico bus crash

911 Calls Detail Aftermath Of Deadly New Mexico Bus Crash

jsalinas 0
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS

Texas Instruments’ New CEO Loses Job For Personal Misconduct

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video