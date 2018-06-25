Home NATIONAL Texas Group Takes In About 30 Parents Separated From Kids
Texas Group Takes In About 30 Parents Separated From Kids
(AP) – A Texas charitable organization says about 30 immigrant parents separated from their children after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border have been freed into its care, but they don’t know where their kids are or when they might see them again despite government assurances that family reunification would be well organized.
The released parents arrived Sunday at Annunciation House in El Paso.
The release is believed to be the first, large one of its kind since President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday that preserved a “zero-tolerance” policy for entering the country illegally but ended the practice of separating immigrant parents and children.
Annunciation House Director Ruben Garcia says the parents were brought by bus after federal authorities withdrew criminal charges.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement offered no immediate comment.

