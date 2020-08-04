Texas Guard Soldiers To Stay In The Valley Through 2020

The Texas National Guard’s coronavirus-fighting mission will continue in the Rio Grande Valley for several more months. The federal government has extended funding for the statewide mission through the end of the year.

Governor Greg Abbott activated the State Guard in March to assist the state’s efforts to combat COVID-19. Since then, Guard troops have helped out at coronavirus testing sites, have decontaminated buildings, facilities, and workplaces where infected employees have been.

Soldiers have also distributed personal protective equipment, and have helped out at food distribution sites.