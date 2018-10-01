Home TEXAS Texas Gubernatorial Hopeful Ineligible In Filing Fee Dispute
TEXAS
DEMETRIA SMITH
(AP) – A woman seeking the 2018 Democratic nomination for Texas governor has failed weeks before the primary election because her $3,750 filing fee check bounced.  The San Angelo Standard-Times reports election officials say Demetria Smith’s name won’t be on the March 6 ballot.

Smith, who on Monday night participated in a San Angelo forum for Democratic candidates, is listed as ineligible on the Texas Secretary of State’s website.  Glen Maxey with Texas Democratic Party said Tuesday that Smith’s personal check was filed on the Dec. 11 deadline and deposited the next day. The Texas Democratic Party was notified of the insufficient funds Monday.

Smith says she wasn’t informed until Tuesday, she’ll challenge her ineligibility and continues her quest to unseat GOP Gov. Greg Abbott.  Her campaign website was still active Wednesday.

