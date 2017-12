(Houston, TX) — Texas is the state hardest hit by the flu this year, according to a recent report from Walgreens. The pharmacy chain released its flu index that tracks retail prescription data for medications used to treat the flu.

Texas topped the list, with Arkansas and Tennessee coming in second and third. In Texas, the top four areas for flu activity are Tyler-Longview in east Texas, Harlingen-Brownsville in the Valley, the Beaumont-Port Arthur area, and Houston.