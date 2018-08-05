Home LOCAL Texas Has Most Cities On Top 50 Mosquito List
Texas Has Most Cities On Top 50 Mosquito List
LOCAL
0

Texas Has Most Cities On Top 50 Mosquito List

0
0
mosquito_1500416254073_7521235_ver1_0_640_360
now viewing

Texas Has Most Cities On Top 50 Mosquito List

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman
now playing

Criminal Probe To Be Opened On Schneiderman

HAWAII VOLCANO
now playing

Hawaii Governor Says US Help Probably Needed

FACEBOOL
now playing

Facebook Bans Foreign Ads In Ireland Abortion Referendum

Gina Haspel
now playing

Trump PAC Urges Support For CIA Pick

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES
now playing

Southwest Plane Makes Unscheduled Landing In Dallas

POLICE SAVE WOMAN IN CAR FROM SINKING IN LAKE IN TEXAS
now playing

Police Save Woman From Car Sinking In Lake

GAVEL
now playing

Animal Cruelty Charges Dropped For Most Santeria Practitioners

JEFF SESSIONS
now playing

Sessions: No Intent To Separate Families In Immigration Prosecutions

mike pompeo
now playing

Secretary Of State Mike Pompeo Stresses Importance Of Relationship With Mexico

state Rep. René Oliveira brownsville police dept
now playing

Police Report Details Rep. Oliveira's Drunken Driving Arrest

Texas holds the most spots on Orkin’s 2018 Top 50 Mosquito Cities with six cities on the list.  For the fifth year in a row, Atlanta is first but Dallas-Ft. Worth moved up four spots to number two this time.

Other Texas cities on the list include Houston in seventh place, Austin in 20th and San Antonio in 37th place with the Rio Grande Valley coming in at the very bottom in 50th place. The CDC reminds folks to take necessary precautions as diseases can be spread by mosquitoes including the Zika and West Nile viruses.

No related posts.

Related Posts
state Rep. René Oliveira brownsville police dept

Police Report Details Rep. Oliveira’s Drunken Driving Arrest

jsalinas 0
courtgavel

Drug Trafficking Conspiracy Charges Filed Against Hidalgo County Bailiff

jsalinas 0
police officer handing traffic ticket

La Grulla Offers Amnesty To Outstanding Ticket Holders

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video