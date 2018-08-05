Texas Has Most Cities On Top 50 Mosquito List

Texas holds the most spots on Orkin’s 2018 Top 50 Mosquito Cities with six cities on the list. For the fifth year in a row, Atlanta is first but Dallas-Ft. Worth moved up four spots to number two this time.

Other Texas cities on the list include Houston in seventh place, Austin in 20th and San Antonio in 37th place with the Rio Grande Valley coming in at the very bottom in 50th place. The CDC reminds folks to take necessary precautions as diseases can be spread by mosquitoes including the Zika and West Nile viruses.