Texas Hits New High In Daily COVID-19 Death Count, At 197

(AP) – State health officials say Texas has hit a new record high the number of daily coronavirus deaths.

The Department of State Health Services reported the Wednesday death toll hit a record 197, beating the previous record of 174 set Friday. That brings the overall Texas death toll to at least 4,348.

Health officials say at least 9,879 new people have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday, which is slightly off the string of 10,000-case days over the past week. That brought the overall caseload to 351,618 since Texas began tracking the outbreak in early March.á