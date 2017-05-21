Home TEXAS Texas House Approves Expanded Prohibitions On Bestiality
Texas House Approves Expanded Prohibitions On Bestiality
TEXAS
0

Texas House Approves Expanded Prohibitions On Bestiality

0
0
da4df4e7-f1a8-4009-93ae-d01a9c52e9a6-large16x9_1280x960_60313P00NWJQA
now viewing

Texas House Approves Expanded Prohibitions On Bestiality

Donald Trump, Melania Trump
now playing

The Latest: Trump Gears Up For Address To Muslim World

635956234076970075-google-self-driving-cars-040716_1455200_ver1_0
now playing

Texas House Approves Regulations For Self-Driving Cars

untitled
now playing

Texas House Revives Previously Stalled 'Lunch Shaming' Ban

255779557255e69d06378b
now playing

DHS Hopeful Clarke Denies Plagiarism In Master's Thesis

image
now playing

Fans Thankful To See 'Greatest Show On Earth' One Final Time

31688990-31688990
now playing

Actor Tom Hanks Is On The Beat, Flagging Car For Police

BX501-514-2016-160431_jpg_size_xxlarge_letterbox
now playing

Land Around Powerlines Could Be Boon To Birds

1024×1024
now playing

Memorial Park Opens At Site Of Nightclub Fire Where 100 Died

trump-GOP-575×323
now playing

Republicans Already Giving Trump's Budget A Cold Shoulder

tunisia-migrants-rescue-afp-650_650x400_51433987932
now playing

2,100 Migrants Rescued In Mediterranean, Heading To Italy

(AP) – The Texas House has approved expanded state penal codes prohibiting bestiality.

Lawmakers voted 122-6 on Saturday to pass a bill by Houston Republican Sen. Joan Huffman banning the “sexual assault of an animal.”

Final House approval should come Sunday. The Texas Senate already passed the bipartisan measure, but it’ll have to return there because of House changes.

Texas already bans bestiality. But the bill makes it a separate penal code crime, defining 10 categories of offenses. Those include “contact between” peoples’ mouths or genitals and an animal’s genitals or mouth.

It further bans possessing, selling or purchasing animals for bestiality.

The bill makes those offenses state felonies. Cases involving children, or where an animal is injured or killed, could be second-degree felonies, punishable by 20 years maximum behind bars.

Related posts:

  1. Texas House OKs Requiring Seat Belts On New School Buses
  2. Texas House OKs Bill Mandating Classes On Police Interaction
  3. Doctors Worry As Texas Lawmakers OK Vaccine Restrictions
  4. Texas Lawmakers Move Closer To Banning Texting While Driving
Related Posts
635956234076970075-google-self-driving-cars-040716_1455200_ver1_0

Texas House Approves Regulations For Self-Driving Cars

Danny Castillon 0
untitled

Texas House Revives Previously Stalled ‘Lunch Shaming’ Ban

Danny Castillon 0
image2541265_web1_top_new020917_cellphoneFILE

Texas Lawmakers Move Closer To Banning Texting While Driving

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video