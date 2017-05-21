Texas House Approves Expanded Prohibitions On Bestiality

(AP) – The Texas House has approved expanded state penal codes prohibiting bestiality.

Lawmakers voted 122-6 on Saturday to pass a bill by Houston Republican Sen. Joan Huffman banning the “sexual assault of an animal.”

Final House approval should come Sunday. The Texas Senate already passed the bipartisan measure, but it’ll have to return there because of House changes.

Texas already bans bestiality. But the bill makes it a separate penal code crime, defining 10 categories of offenses. Those include “contact between” peoples’ mouths or genitals and an animal’s genitals or mouth.

It further bans possessing, selling or purchasing animals for bestiality.

The bill makes those offenses state felonies. Cases involving children, or where an animal is injured or killed, could be second-degree felonies, punishable by 20 years maximum behind bars.