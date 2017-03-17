Texas House Ethics Chair Probes Anti-Abortion Group Contract

(AP) – Texas health officials say they’re taking a closer look at an anti-abortion group that received $1.6 million to bolster women’s health clinics but has fallen short of promises.

The Republican chairwoman of the state’s House general investigating and ethics committee is also demanding answers after The Associated Press reported this week that the Heidi Group has little to show for its efforts after eight months.

Republican state Rep. Sarah Davis on Thursday grilled state officials about the contract during a hearing in the Texas Capitol.

The Heidi Group is led by a prominent anti-abortion opponent and received taxpayer funds last summer to help clinics attract more low-income patients. It’s part of a broader Republican-led effort in Texas to give women alternatives to Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers.