Texas House OKs Bill Mandating Classes On Police Interaction

(AP) – The Texas House has voted to require high schools to provide instruction on how to best interact with law enforcement in situations like traffic stops.

The bill passed via voice vote Friday and can clear the House with final approval expected Saturday.

It comes after a series of violent encounters between police and the public that made national news. Sponsored by two Democratic senators, a similar version passed the Senate in March.

Supporters want to teach students what’s expected of them when stopped by police. The bill requires instructions for officers on their responsibilities, too.

It would have state education and law enforcement officials develop a curriculum for the 2018-2019 school year. The instructions would also be required in future driver’s license instruction books and part of driver education courses.