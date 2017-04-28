Home TEXAS Texas House OKs Bill Monitoring Pregnant Inmates’ treatment
Texas House OKs Bill Monitoring Pregnant Inmates’ treatment
TEXAS
0

Texas House OKs Bill Monitoring Pregnant Inmates’ treatment

0
0
jail-prison-generic
now viewing

Texas House OKs Bill Monitoring Pregnant Inmates’ treatment

NORTH KOREAN MISSILE TEST
now playing

North Korea Test-Fires Ballistic Missile

donald trump immigration plan
now playing

ICE Audit Casts Doubt On Success Of President Trump's Immigration Crackdown

GAY MARRIAGE
now playing

Private College Mandates Staff Opposition To Gay Marriage

george-hw-bush-hospital
now playing

George HW Bush Released After Latest Houston Hospital Stay

Dannenbaum Raids-1
now playing

Dannenbaum: FBI Raids Raise "Troubling Questions"

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions
now playing

AG Sessions Talks Tough On Immigration, NY Gangs

Pope Francis
now playing

Pope Backs Egypt Fight Against Islamic Militants

US CONGRESS
now playing

Congress Oks Short-Term Bill To Avert Shutdown

NORTH KOREAN LEADER KIM JONG UN
now playing

On North Korea, Russia Says World Wonders About War

SEFL DRIVING CAR GOOGLE
now playing

Texas Senate Approves Regulations For Self-Driving Cars

(AP) – The state with the country’s largest incarcerated population is moving to monitor care for its pregnant inmates.  The Texas House voted unanimously Thursday to require all state-operated or contracted jails to disclose their treatment of pregnant detainees over the course of one year, beginning in September.  The bill now requires one final, largely symbolic vote to head to the state Senate.

It would mandate jails to share information on the availability of health care services, proper nutrition, and other procedures protecting pregnant inmates.  The measure would also require the lockdown facilities to document when they restrain pregnant individuals or place them in isolation, and to report the number of miscarriages that occur.  The Legislature already required county sheriffs in 2016 to provide a similar, less comprehensive report.

Related posts:

  1. Texas House OKs Plans For Future Business Tax Cuts
  2. Texas House OKs ‘sanctuary city’ Ban With Tough Jail Penalty
  3. Texas Senate OKs State Funding For Charter School Facilities
  4. Trump Won’t Get House OK Of Health Bill Before His 100th Day
Related Posts
george-hw-bush-hospital

George HW Bush Released After Latest Houston Hospital Stay

jsalinas 0
SEFL DRIVING CAR GOOGLE

Texas Senate Approves Regulations For Self-Driving Cars

jsalinas 0
CLASSROOM SCHOOL TEACHER

Texas Senate OKs State Funding For Charter School Facilities

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video