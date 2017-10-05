Home TEXAS Texas House OKs Rejecting Non-Christian Parents
(AP) – Publicly funded adoption agencies that ban non-Christian, unmarried, or gay prospective parents could soon be shielded by the state of Texas.  The House voted 94-51 late Tuesday night to give preliminary approval to legislation that would allow adoption firms receiving state funding to reject applicants on religious grounds.  Texas’ “Freedom to Serve Children Act” requires a final vote Wednesday before moving to the state Senate.

Its author, Rep. James Frank, says it’s designed to keep faith-based organizations offering adoption services by shielding them from potential lawsuits.  Many religious adoption agencies say they don’t work with adoptive parents who are gay, non-Christian or unmarried.  But civil advocates say it violates the Constitution by funding discrimination with taxpayer dollars.

