Home TEXAS Texas House OKs ‘sanctuary city’ Ban With Tough Jail Penalty
Texas House OKs ‘sanctuary city’ Ban With Tough Jail Penalty
TEXAS
TRENDING
0

Texas House OKs ‘sanctuary city’ Ban With Tough Jail Penalty

0
0
SANCTUARY CITIES
now viewing

Texas House OKs ‘sanctuary city’ Ban With Tough Jail Penalty

FBI
now playing

FBI Raids Edinburg Medical Facility

INVESTIGATION GENERIC
now playing

Dannenbaum Projects In The Valley Under Scrutiny Following FBI Raids

mexico-violence-mexico-shooting-massacre
now playing

Mexico Captures Alleged Leader Of 'La Linea' Gang In Juarez

UNITED AIRLINES MAN DRAGGED OFF PLANE
now playing

Physician Who Was Dragged Off Flight Settles With United

police20lights20generic
now playing

Parents Await Answers After Son Shoots Self In Police Car

CASSINI
now playing

Spacecraft Survives Unprecedented Trip Between Saturn, Rings

ISRAEL INTERCEPTS INCOMING TARGET FROM SYRIA
now playing

Israel Intercepts Incoming 'target' From Syria

KIM JONG UN NORTH KOREAN
now playing

US Wants Early Results From North Korea Pressure

tax-cut
now playing

Trump Tax Plan Leaves Most Of The Hard Work To Congress

Paul Ryan
now playing

Speaker Will Set Health Care Vote When Ready

(AP) – The Texas House has approved a strict ban on “sanctuary cities” in the country’s second-largest state, seeking to empower police to enforce federal immigration law against anyone they detain and threatening to jail police chiefs and sheriffs who refuse to do so.

Thursday’s 93-54 vote followed 15-plus hours of emotional debate, much of it from outnumbered Democrats powerless to stop the bill.  Under it, the state could withhold funding from local governments for acting as sanctuary cities, even as the Trump administration’s efforts to do so nationally have hit roadblocks.

Other Republican-controlled states have pushed for similar polices in recent years. But Texas would be the first where police chiefs and sheriffs could be jailed for not helping enforce immigration law.  Texas’ state Senate previously passed a similar bill.

Related posts:

  1. Texas Could Pardon Underage Drinking Of Sex Assault Victims
  2. Texas Senate Passes Bill Requiring School Bus Seat Belts
  3. Attorney General Vows ‘Sanctuary City’ Fight
  4. House Panel Seeks Charges For Company In Clinton Email Case
Related Posts
FBI

FBI Raids Edinburg Medical Facility

jsalinas 0
INVESTIGATION GENERIC

Dannenbaum Projects In The Valley Under Scrutiny Following FBI Raids

jsalinas 0
UNITED AIRLINES MAN DRAGGED OFF PLANE

Physician Who Was Dragged Off Flight Settles With United

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video