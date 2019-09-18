Texas House Panel Meets To Discuss Mass Violence Prevention

A bipartisan Texas House panel is tackling the question of how to prevent mass shootings in the state like the two that happened last month. The new House Select Committee on Mass Violence Prevention and Community Safety, made up of seven Republicans and six Democrats, held its first meeting on Tuesday.

The committee plans to meet in five other cities: Houston, Dallas, El Paso, Odessa, and Amarillo. The panel is tasked with coming up with a list of recommendations for the legislature, to be presented in a report in December.