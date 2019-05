A bill that would outlaw repeated harassment of a person on social media is on its way to Gov. Greg Abbott for his signature.

The Texas Senate overwhelmingly approved House Bill 3490 late Tuesday. It makes social media harassment a Class B misdemeanor punishable by up to 180 days in jail and a two-thousand-dollar fine.

Harassment intended to pressure somebody under age 18 to commit suicide would be a Class A misdemeanor.