Texas House Seeks To Curb Sexual Harassment In Legislature

(AP) – The Texas House has established a working group to further try and prevent sexual harassment in the Legislature.

House Speaker Joe Straus, a San Antonio Republican not seeking re-election, announced Wednesday that the panel will be co-chaired by a Democrat and a Republican and include eight other lawmakers from both parties.

In December, the House Committee on Administration adopted new sexual harassment policies designed to make reporting wrongdoing easier, while requiring House staff to undergo anti-harassment training. Straus said all current House members also completed that training.

Committee on Administration Chairman Charlie Geren has acknowledged receiving “a few” sexual harassment claims during his nine years in the post.  The Texas Senate announced months ago that it too was updating its sexual harassment policies, but hasn’t yet announced a finished product.

