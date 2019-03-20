Texas House Tentatively Approves Open Records Bill Spurred By McAllen’s Secrecy

The Texas House has given preliminary approval to a bill strengthening the state’s open records laws – a measure spurred by the city of McAllen’s refusal to disclose its Christmas concert payment to pop star Enrique Iglesias.

The bill by Edinburg Representative Terry Canales would require governmental entities to disclose more information about entertainment events funded, even in part, by taxpayer dollars. Canales wrote the bill following the backlash over McAllen withholding financial details about Iglesias’ performance at the city’s 2015 Christmas parade.

The city argued that revealing how much it paid Iglesias would negatively impact negotiations with other performers. The Texas attorney general’s office agreed, citing public records exceptions – exceptions that critics say leave citizens in the dark about decisions their elected officials are making. It’s since been learned that McAllen lost hundreds of thousands of dollars on the concert, but it’s still not known how much the city paid Mr. Iglesias. The House is expected to give the bill final approval Thursday, then send it to the Senate.