Texas House Votes To Limit Governor From Appointing Donors

(AP) – The Texas House has approved a bill prohibiting the governor from appointing top donors to state boards and other posts.

Passed Saturday, the proposal by San Antonio Republican Rep. Lyle Larson bans anyone who has donated $2,500 in campaign funds to the governor over the previous year from being tapped as a state appointee.

Larson said Texas needs to stamp out “pay to play” politics and that he borrowed the $2,500 donation threshold from similar limits on individual donors giving to federal political candidates.

Some of the chamber’s veteran Republicans opposed the bill, but the final vote wasn’t very close: 91-48. It now heads to the state Senate.

Even if the bill clears the Legislature, though, Gov. Greg Abbott may veto it as encouraging on gubernatorial power.