Texas House Votes To Limit Governor From Appointing Donors
Texas House Votes To Limit Governor From Appointing Donors
TEXAS
Texas House Votes To Limit Governor From Appointing Donors

82ND LEGISLATURE
Texas House Votes To Limit Governor From Appointing Donors

(AP) – The Texas House has approved a bill prohibiting the governor from appointing top donors to state boards and other posts.

Passed Saturday, the proposal by San Antonio Republican Rep. Lyle Larson bans anyone who has donated $2,500 in campaign funds to the governor over the previous year from being tapped as a state appointee.

Larson said Texas needs to stamp out “pay to play” politics and that he borrowed the $2,500 donation threshold from similar limits on individual donors giving to federal political candidates.

Some of the chamber’s veteran Republicans opposed the bill, but the final vote wasn’t very close: 91-48. It now heads to the state Senate.

Even if the bill clears the Legislature, though, Gov. Greg Abbott may veto it as encouraging on gubernatorial power.

