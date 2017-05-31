Home TEXAS Texas Immigration Lockdowns Holding Some Families Too Long
Texas Immigration Lockdowns Holding Some Families Too Long
TEXAS
0

Texas Immigration Lockdowns Holding Some Families Too Long

0
0
The South Texas Family Residential Center that houses thousands of women and children who were caught crossing the border illegally seeking asylum in the U.S., in Dilley, Texas.
now viewing

Texas Immigration Lockdowns Holding Some Families Too Long

james-comey-ap
now playing

Associate Says Fired FBI Head OK'd To Testify

BIRTH CONTROL
now playing

Leaked Birth Control Rule Would Broaden Religious Exemption

People look at Malaysia Airlines planes at Kuala Lumpur International Airport
now playing

Malaysia Airlines Plane Diverted Over Disruptive Passenger

TROPICAL DEPRESSION PACIFIC SOUTHERN MEX 05-31-17
now playing

Tropical Depression Forms In Pacific Near Southern Mexico

REFUGEE PROGRAM
now playing

With Lawsuits Pending, Trump Moves To Cut Refugee Admissions

greg-abbott-tx-governor
now playing

Abbott Won't Rule Out 'bathroom bill' In Special Session

Senator+Carlos+Uresti
now playing

Legislator Pleads Not Guilty To Fraud, Bribery

IMMIGRATN DEPORTATION
now playing

Travis County Program To Delay Victim, Witness Deportations

GOP REPUBLICANS HEALTH PLAN
now playing

GOP Health Plan Could Be Costly For Those With Coverage Gaps

NASA spacecraft will aim straight for sun next year
now playing

NASA Spacecraft Will Aim Straight For Sun Next Year

(AP) – Several families have been held in Texas immigration lockdowns far longer than federal law allows, even though state lawmakers adjourned without passing legislation to circumvent the rules.

The proposals would have allowed the state to license the facilities as childcare providers, a requirement for anywhere housing minors longer than 20 days. Immigrant welfare advocates celebrated the failure of the bills, which they said would have caused further physical and psychological harm to children.

One Afghan family seeking asylum has now been detained since December.  The Texas licensing bill was conceived by lobbyists for the for-profit prison company GEO Group.  It would have allowed the state health department to waive minimum childcare licensing standards for GEO’s Karnes Residential Facility and for another, larger private prison operator.

Related posts:

  1. Heated Immigration Debate Led To Texas Lawmakers’ Scuffle
  2. Governor Signs Sweeping Child Welfare Overhaul Into Law
  3. South Texas Cemetery Being Searched For Migrant Remains
  4. Federal Audit Finds More Lapses In Texas Foster Care System
Related Posts
greg-abbott-tx-governor

Abbott Won’t Rule Out ‘bathroom bill’ In Special Session

jsalinas 0
Senator+Carlos+Uresti

Legislator Pleads Not Guilty To Fraud, Bribery

jsalinas 0
IMMIGRATN DEPORTATION

Travis County Program To Delay Victim, Witness Deportations

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video