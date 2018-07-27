Home TEXAS Texas Inmate Being Transferred Gets Atop Moving Patrol Car
Texas Inmate Being Transferred Gets Atop Moving Patrol Car
TEXAS
0

Texas Inmate Being Transferred Gets Atop Moving Patrol Car

0
0
ABILENE INMATE ON TOP OF POLICE CAR
now viewing

Texas Inmate Being Transferred Gets Atop Moving Patrol Car

Julian Assange
now playing

Ecuador's President Seeks Assange's Exit From London Embassy

1532670725552
now playing

Released Memo Points To Hirohito's Role In Pearl Harbor Raid

download (6)
now playing

California Wildfire Kills 1, Burns Firefighters

Kavanaugh_Documents_20742-780×520
now playing

Sens. Spar Over Access To Kavanaugh's Staff Secretary Work

5b5afa1b780bb.image
now playing

US Government: Over 1,800 Migrant Kids Reunited By Deadline

download (4)
now playing

UN Command Says 55 Cases Of Remains Returned

GUN 3D PRINTER GUN
now playing

Gun-Control Groups Want To Block Publication Of Gun Designs

f8cf1785-35b4-4382-9ade-5a63c7b95d06-large16x9_Fatal_CrashMGN
now playing

DA: Teen Driver In Fatal Crash Drank Bottle Of Wine

BUSH DOC
now playing

Police: "High probability" Doctor Shot On Bike Was Targeted

MEDICAL
now playing

AP-NORC Poll: Latinos See Health Care Communication Barriers

(AP) – A Texas inmate took a wild ride after breaking the window of a patrol car and climbing onto its roof as it sped down a highway.

Video of the Wednesday incident was recorded by people driving behind the patrol car that was transporting 31-year-old Martin Gregory Estrada.

Taylor County sheriff’s officials say at some point during the drive, Estrada slipped out of his handcuffs, shattered the passenger-side window and climbed atop the patrol car.  The deputy who was driving summoned help and didn’t stop until other officers arrived.

The office says Estrada was being taken to Abilene from a hospital facility in Wichita Falls where he’d allegedly assaulted someone. The trip is roughly 150 miles (241 kilometers).  County jail records show Estrada was being held Thursday on various charges, including escape and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Bond was set at $680,000.

Related posts:

  1. Houston-Area Girl, 16, Fatally Shot During Selfies With Gun
  2. Border Patrol: Illegal Immigrant Dies, Son Hospitalized
  3. Jordanian-Born Man Convicted In Texas Slayings
  4. DA: Teen Driver In Fatal Crash Drank Bottle Of Wine
Related Posts
GUN 3D PRINTER GUN

Gun-Control Groups Want To Block Publication Of Gun Designs

jsalinas 0
f8cf1785-35b4-4382-9ade-5a63c7b95d06-large16x9_Fatal_CrashMGN

DA: Teen Driver In Fatal Crash Drank Bottle Of Wine

jsalinas 0
BUSH DOC

Police: “High probability” Doctor Shot On Bike Was Targeted

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video