Texas Inmate To Be Freed While Innocence Claims Investigate

Lydell Grant smiles in court after he was ordered to be released on bond on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Houston. Prosecutors and defense attorneys with the Innocence Project of Texas agreed that Grant should be released while the case is investigated further in the light of new DNA evidence. Grant had been convicted of capital murder in the 2010 stabbing death of Aaron Scheerhoorn outside of a Montrose bar. ( Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

(AP) — A Houston judge has agreed to release on bond a man who has spent the last seven years in prison while prosecutors investigate whether new DNA evidence exonerates him in a 2010 fatal stabbing.

Lydell Grant was convicted in 2012 and sentenced to life in prison for the killing of Aaron Scheerhoorn outside a Houston club. Grant’s attorneys say new DNA testing excludes him in the killing and points to another man as a suspect.

During a hearing Tuesday, state District Judge George Powell set Grant’s bond at $100,000.

Grant was expected to be freed sometime later Tuesday. His family says they’re looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with him.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said her office is conducting a comprehensive review of all evidence in the case.