Home TEXAS Texas Insurance Commissioner David Mattax Dies Of Cancer
TEXAS
0

Texas Insurance Commissioner David Mattax Dies Of Cancer

0
0

Texas Insurance Commissioner David Mattax Dies Of Cancer

Welsaco Representative Armando Martinez
now playing

Rep. Martinez Celebratory Gunfire Bill Stuck In Committee

GAS PRICES
now playing

AAA: Texas, Nationwide Retail Gasoline Prices Up This Week

Joaquin Shadow Rams
now playing

Father Convicted Of Murdering Son For Insurance

LARGEST BOMB NON NUCLEAR BOMB
now playing

Pentagon: US Dropped Largest Non-Nuclear Bomb In Afghanistan

COURT JUDGE GAVEL
now playing

2nd Teen Convicted Of Conspiracy In Fatal Fight

POLICE SIREND CRIME SCENE SMALL PIC
now playing

4 Bodies Found In New York Park Near Area Of Gang Violence

FAST AND FURIOUS BORDER HIT MAN KILLLED
now playing

Mexico Confirms Arrest In Border Patrol Killing

Trump_China_03499.jpg-06ee4
now playing

The Best People? More Questions About Trump Hires' Ties

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Resigns
now playing

Japan PM: North Korea May Be Capable Of Sarin-Loaded Missiles

putin_ruso
now playing

Kremlin Says No Positive Shift Yet On Russia-US Ties

Texas Insurance Commissioner David Mattax

(AP) – Texas Insurance Commissioner David Mattax has died of cancer.   Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement Thursday that he was mourning “the loss of a friend, a colleague and a distinguished public servant” who “truly dedicated his life and career to the state of Texas.”

Abbott appointed Mattax insurance commissioner – tasked with overseeing Texas’ insurance industry – in 2015.   Mattax previously spent 23 years in the attorney general’s office, including litigating high-profile redistricting cases while Abbott was serving as attorney general until being elected    governor.

Abbott’s successor as attorney general, Ken Paxton, said in his own statement that Mattax “made everywhere he worked a better place and impacted the lives of the people with whom he worked.”

Related posts:

  1. Mexico Confirms Arrest In Border Patrol Killing
  2. SERGIO SANCHEZ
  3. Texas Attorney General’s Criminal Trial Moved To September
  4. DAVIS RANKIN
Related Posts
GAS PRICES

AAA: Texas, Nationwide Retail Gasoline Prices Up This Week

jsalinas 0
IDENTITY THEFT

Man Who Assumed Dead Baby’s ID Regrets Judgment

jsalinas 0
Cardinal Daniel DiNardo

Top US Catholic Bishop Plans For Trump Meeting

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video