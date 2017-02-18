Home TEXAS Texas Judge Allows Lawsuit Against Selena Widower To Proceed
Texas Judge Allows Lawsuit Against Selena Widower To Proceed
TEXAS
0

Texas Judge Allows Lawsuit Against Selena Widower To Proceed

0
0
SELENA
now viewing

Texas Judge Allows Lawsuit Against Selena Widower To Proceed

Norma McCorvey,
now playing

Woman At Center Of Roe v. Wade Dead At 69

LIBYAN COAST IMMIGRANTS
now playing

Spain Rescues 112 Migrants Off Libyan Coast, 36 More At Sea

Thousands In Barcelona Urge Spain To Take In More Refugees

TURKISH AIRLINES
now playing

UPDATE: Search Finds Nothing Suspicious

Mike Pence
now playing

Pence Urges NATO Members To Spend More On Defense

SpaceX8
now playing

Rocket Trouble Delays SpaceX Launch From NASA Moon Pad

COAST GUARD GENERIC SMALL
now playing

4 Men Rescued From Life Boat In Gulf Of Mexico Off Galveston

GUNS ON CAMPUS.PKNG
now playing

Some Texas Grad Students Hold Bar Conferences To Avoid Guns

US-POLITICS-OBAMA
now playing

Justice Department Cites Hiring Freeze Concerns For Disabled

VOTER-ID
now playing

Hundreds Of Texans May Have Voted Improperly

(AP) – A Texas judge says a lawsuit against the widower of slain Tejano star Selena can proceed as her father seeks to block a TV series about her.  Selena’s father, Abraham Quintanilla, opposes the show. It’s based on what he calls an unauthorized book, “To Selena With Love,” by Selena’s husband, Chris Perez.  Lawyers for Perez wanted the lawsuit dismissed based on free speech grounds. They had no immediate comment on Friday’s ruling.

Quintanilla is suing Perez and two companies planning to adapt the widower’s memoir into a series. The lawsuit says that after Selena’s 1995 slaying, Perez signed a deal that gave all rights to   Selena’s likeness and name to her estate.  Selena Quintanilla-Perez was shot by her fan club president, now serving life in prison.

Related posts:

  1. US-Backed Syrian Fighters Inch Closer To IS ‘Capital’
  2. Cities Ask Federal Judge To Keep Trump Travel Ban On Hold
  3. Texas Governor Hasn’t Seen National Guard Immigration Memo
  4. NBA Warns Texas Over Proposed ‘Bathroom Bill’
Related Posts
COAST GUARD GENERIC SMALL

4 Men Rescued From Life Boat In Gulf Of Mexico Off Galveston

jsalinas 0
GUNS ON CAMPUS.PKNG

Some Texas Grad Students Hold Bar Conferences To Avoid Guns

jsalinas 0
US-POLITICS-OBAMA

Justice Department Cites Hiring Freeze Concerns For Disabled

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video