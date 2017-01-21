Home TEXAS Texas Judge Cited After Allegedly Making Obscene Gesture
Texas Judge Cited After Allegedly Making Obscene Gesture
TEXAS
Texas Judge Cited After Allegedly Making Obscene Gesture

(AP) – A state district judge in El Paso is accused of shaking his middle finger at another judge in a fit of anger and now has a court date after being charged with disorderly conduct.

State District Judge Patrick Garcia is scheduled for trial in April after the El Paso County district attorney’s office determined the misdemeanor case should be prosecuted.

A county court judge filed a complaint after he says Garcia gave him the finger in November outside the county courthouse.

The El Paso Times reports (http://bit.ly/2iKrnjI ) Garcia was angry because he believed the lower court judge had undermined a plea agreement being arranged in Garcia’s court.

Garcia has told the newspaper he didn’t want to comment.

The other judge said in his complaint that he found the incident “humiliating.”

Information from: El Paso Times, http://www.elpasotimes.com

