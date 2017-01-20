Home TEXAS Texas Judge Cited After Allegedly Making Obscene Gesture
Texas Judge Cited After Allegedly Making Obscene Gesture
TEXAS
0

Texas Judge Cited After Allegedly Making Obscene Gesture

0
0
Judge_gavel
now viewing

Texas Judge Cited After Allegedly Making Obscene Gesture

eddie lucio
now playing

Longtime Valley Senator Named 'Border Texan Of The Year'

EL CHAPO IN NEW YORK
now playing

UPDATE: Drug Kingpin El Chapo Appears In New York Court

Retired Marine Gen. James Mattis
now playing

Trump Signs Legislation Allowing Mattis To Be Confirmed

IGNAUGURATION PROTEST
now playing

UPDATE: Smashed Windows, Chaotic Confrontation Near Inauguration

donald_trump_august_19_2015_cropped
now playing

Trump Looks To 'heal our divisions'

medicaid-fraud
now playing

Feds Nab Valley Woman In Medicaid Fraud Scheme

GAVEL
now playing

Mother Sues To Stop Bible Classes In West Virginia Schools

PAPER AIRPLANE
now playing

Paper Airplane Hits Teacher In Eye; SC Student Arrested

MEXICO FLAG MEXICAN FLAG
now playing

Mexico Returns 91 Cubans Who Had Hoped To Reach US

ITALY AVALANCE MAN REUNITES WITH SON WIFE
now playing

Man Reunites With Wife, Son After Avalanche

(AP) – A state district judge in El Paso is accused of shaking his middle finger at another judge in a fit of anger and now has a court date after being charged with disorderly conduct.  State District Judge Patrick Garcia is scheduled for trial in April after the El Paso County district attorney’s office determined the misdemeanor case should be prosecuted.  A county court judge filed a complaint after he says Garcia gave him the finger in November outside the county courthouse.

The El Paso Times reports Garcia was angry because he believed the lower court judge had undermined a plea agreement being arranged in Garcia’s court.  Garcia has told the newspaper he didn’t want to comment.  The other judge said in his complaint that he found the incident “humiliating.”

Related posts:

  1. Judge Blocks Texas From Cutting Off Planned Parenthood Funds
  2. Texas Court Hearing Case To Limit Gay Marriage Legalization
  3. Texas Unemployment Holds Steady In December At 4.6 Percent
  4. Edinburg-Area Woman Killed, Boyfriend Facing Murder Charge
Related Posts
PRISON JAIL

Prison Chaplain Admits Taking Bribes To Smuggle Tobacco

jsalinas 0
texas-capital

Texas Lawmaker Polls Mosque Leaders On Sharia Law Support

jsalinas 0
fort-hood-generic1

Soldier’s Death Last Week Is 11th At Fort Hood Since Nov.

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video