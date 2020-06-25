TEXAS

Texas Judge: Irate Man Smacked His Hand Over Facemask Appeal

File photo: Bexar County Judge Nelson W. Wolff (AP Photo/Eric Gay File)

(AP) – A prominent Texas judge says an irate man smacked his hand when he tried to persuade the man to don a face covering.

A spokeswoman for Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, the county’s top non-judicial official, said the man was berating a store cashier who was asking him to wear a mask Wednesday, when Wolff intervened. Wolff had ordered businesses to require face coverings as an anti-coronavirus measure and was explaining the need for them to the man.

The spokeswoman says Wolff offered the man his card, but the man smacked the card out of his hand and left. Wolff followed him outside, got his license plate number and turned it over to the Bexar County Sheriff.

