Home TEXAS Texas Judge Sued To Halt Courtroom Prayers By Chaplains
Texas Judge Sued To Halt Courtroom Prayers By Chaplains
TEXAS
0

Texas Judge Sued To Halt Courtroom Prayers By Chaplains

0
0
BIBLE IN COURT PRAYER IN COURT
now viewing

Texas Judge Sued To Halt Courtroom Prayers By Chaplains

Healthcare_reform
now playing

House GOP Leaders Postpone Health Care Vote

GAS PRICES
now playing

Retail Gasoline Prices Across Texas Up 2 Cents This Week

33-year-old Sarah Shibley and 39-year-old Gary Collins
now playing

Parents Accused Of Leaving Infant In Parking Lot

RICK PERRY
now playing

Perry Blasts Election Of 1st Gay Texas A&M Student President

SCHOOL VOUCHER
now playing

Major School Voucher Bill Approved To Full Texas Senate

41-year-old Rhonda Kemp Shoffner, of Middletown
now playing

Cops: Mom Beat, Choked Girl Over Incorrect Bible Verses

football stadium generic
now playing

Arkansas To Reconsider Letting Guns In Stadiums, Arenas

Neil Gorsuch
now playing

UPDATE: Father Of Autistic Boy Urges Defeat Of Gorsuch

CHUCK SCHUMER
now playing

Schumer Opposes Gorsuch

TRUMP WIRETAPPING ALLEGATIONS
now playing

GOP Groups Fundraise Off Wiretap Comments

(AP) – A group promoting separation of church and state has sued a Texas judge who lets volunteer chaplains of various faiths say prayers in court before daily proceedings.   The Freedom From Religion Foundation filed the federal lawsuit Tuesday in Houston against Montgomery County Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack.

The Wisconsin-based Foundation says the lawsuit, also by two attorneys and an atheist, seeks to halt prayer in Mack’s courtroom in Willis.  Mack declined comment Wednesday.   Texas Attorney Ken Paxton, in a 2016 opinion, said Mack’s courtroom prayer and volunteer chaplain program are constitutional.

Signs posted outside court say people are not required to remain for invocations.   A statement Wednesday from First Liberty Institute, dedicated to protecting religious freedom for Americans, said Mack’s program is a great way to serve the community.

Related posts:

  1. Court Reviews Practice Of Prayers At Meetings
  2. Texas Appeals Court Overturns Ex-Baylor Player’s Conviction
  3. Missing Texas Girl Found After 300-Mile Ride On Coal Train
  4. Texas Senate OKs Banning Some Insurance Coverage Of Abortion
Related Posts
GAS PRICES

Retail Gasoline Prices Across Texas Up 2 Cents This Week

jsalinas 0
33-year-old Sarah Shibley and 39-year-old Gary Collins

Parents Accused Of Leaving Infant In Parking Lot

jsalinas 0
RICK PERRY

Perry Blasts Election Of 1st Gay Texas A&M Student President

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video