Texas Justices Block Plan To Allow Mail Vote For Virus Fears

(AP) – The Texas Supreme Court has put on hold a lower-court ruling that allowed vote-by-mail by voters concerned with catching the new coronavirus at polling places. Justices issued the stay late Friday at the request of the state’s Republican attorney general, Ken Paxton. The attorney general petitioned the court Wednesday for the stay.

The petition was filed before the 14th Texas Court of Appeals upheld an April lower-court ruling that lifted restrictions on mail-in voting. Voting by in Texas is generally limited to those 65 or older or those with a “sickness or physical condition” that prevents voting in person.