Texas Law Enforcement Officers Want SCOTUS To Intervene In Execution

More than a dozen current and former Texas police officers want the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene in the case of a man scheduled to be executed next month.

The officers filed a legal brief with the high court on Monday, saying there’s a “significant risk” that an innocent man may be put to death.

The officers point out that forensic experts have found that the murder victim, Stacey Stites, was killed hours before she could have met Rodney Reed the day of the 1996 murder. Reed’s lawyers are also pushing for a DNA test on the murder weapon. Reed’s execution is scheduled for November 20th.