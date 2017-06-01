Texas Lawmaker Ready For Session After Being Shot At Party

(AP) – A Texas lawmaker who was struck in the head during a new year’s celebration by what authorities suspect was celebratory gunfire says he feels well enough to attend and work during this year’s legislative session, which starts on Tuesday. Rep. Armando Martinez told The Monitor newspaper in McAllen that he’s “definitely ready to get back into the office and work for the district, and to move forward.” Martinez was injured while celebrating New Year’s Eve with his family at a residence near the South Texas town of Weslaco.

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jose Rodriguez says investigators are awaiting a lab analysis of the bullet to help in determining who fired it. Martinez says he’ll look at creating possible legislation on preventing injuries or deaths caused by celebratory gunfire.