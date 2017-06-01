Home LOCAL Texas Lawmaker Ready For Session After Being Shot At Party
Texas Lawmaker Ready For Session After Being Shot At Party
LOCAL
TEXAS
0

Texas Lawmaker Ready For Session After Being Shot At Party

0
0
rep-armando-martinez
now viewing

Texas Lawmaker Ready For Session After Being Shot At Party

Trump Demands Media Leak Investigation

donald-trumpbf8b82e306ca6cf291ebff0000dce829
now playing

Trump Denounces 'witch hunt'

fedex
now playing

FedEx: Storm Causes Big Problems At Memphis Hub

Austin Looks To Artists For Help With Tackling City Problems

PRISON GENERIC
now playing

Ex-Detention Officer Gets 1 Year In Jail For Inmate Assault

austin-tice-missing-texas-journalist
now playing

US Belief Missing Journalist Is Alive Boosts Parents' Hopes

4861
now playing

Fetal Burying Decision Delayed

1483345929201
now playing

Final Jobs Report For Obama Presidency Expected To Be Solid

static2-politico-com
now playing

GOP, Trump Team Discuss Mexico Border Wall

bc9f55ce65154bffab019ad778b3ff9d-1020×680
now playing

A Traditional End To An Unconventional Presidential Election

(AP) – A Texas lawmaker who was struck in the head during a new year’s celebration by what authorities suspect was celebratory gunfire says he feels well enough to attend and work during this year’s legislative session, which starts on Tuesday.  Rep. Armando Martinez told The Monitor newspaper in McAllen that he’s “definitely ready to get back into the office and work for the district, and to move forward.”  Martinez was injured while celebrating New Year’s Eve with his family at a residence near the South Texas town of Weslaco.

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jose Rodriguez says investigators are awaiting a lab analysis of the bullet to help in determining who fired it.  Martinez says he’ll look at creating possible legislation on preventing injuries or deaths caused by celebratory gunfire.

Related posts:

  1. Local Lawmaker Recovering After Being Shot At New Year’s Party
  2. Corruption Charges Leveled Against Ex-Cameron County Judge
  3. Edcouch Man Shot To Death On New Year’s Day
  4. Texas ‘bathroom bill’ Unveiled Ahead Of 2017 Session
Related Posts

Austin Looks To Artists For Help With Tackling City Problems

jsalinas 0
PRISON GENERIC

Ex-Detention Officer Gets 1 Year In Jail For Inmate Assault

jsalinas 0
austin-tice-missing-texas-journalist

US Belief Missing Journalist Is Alive Boosts Parents’ Hopes

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video