Home TEXAS Texas Lawmakers Look To Help Troubled Child Welfare System
Texas Lawmakers Look To Help Troubled Child Welfare System
TEXAS
0

Texas Lawmakers Look To Help Troubled Child Welfare System

0
0
texas-capital-austin-texas
now viewing

Texas Lawmakers Look To Help Troubled Child Welfare System

sara-parker-mother-who-raped-and-dismembered-her-14-yr-old-daughter-along-with-her-boyfriend
now playing

Mom Arraigned In Teen Girl Dismemberment Death

israeli-truck-ramming-terror-attack
now playing

Israel PM Says Attacker Was IS Supporter

fort-lauderdale-shooting-tarmak-pic
now playing

UPDATE: TMZ Releases Video It Says Depicts Florida Airport Shooting

computer-hacking
now playing

Reince Priebus Says Trump 'accepts' US intel On Russian Meddling

Ash Carter
now playing

Pentagon Chief: 'Virtually zero' Russian Support Against IS

DONALD TRUMP AND OBAMA
now playing

Obama Says He And Trump Are 'sort of opposites'

winter-weather-storms
now playing

Winter Storm Moves Into The Atlantic, Leaving Behind Bitter Cold

california-flooding
now playing

UPDATE: Rivers Rise As Massive Storm Moves Into Northern California

untitled
now playing

Pope Doesn't Like Traveling, Does It To Sow 'Seeds Of Hope'

1_hqn7viiwuahnl2_phyxrya
now playing

The Latest: Obama Says He And Trump Are 'Sort Of Opposites'

(AP) — Texas lawmakers agree on the need to improve the state’s beleaguered child welfare system, but how to do it and to pay for it during a tight budget year are still very much up in the air.  Troubles have been mounting at the state agency that investigates reports of child abuse and, if needed, places abused children in foster care. And lawmakers have already been filing bills that they think will help fix the system ahead of the legislative session that starts Tuesday.

State Rep. Armando Walle, a Houston Democrat, says, “There’s no bigger fight than the need to protect the lives of children.”  He has proposed legislation that would address worker caseloads, which are often cited as a reason for high turnover.

Related posts:

  1. Texas Lawmaker Ready For Session After Being Shot At Party
  2. Texas ‘bathroom bill’ Unveiled Ahead Of 2017 Session
  3. Child Born In Austin Area With Microcephaly Has Zika Virus
  4. Local Lawmaker Recovering After Being Shot At New Year’s Party
Related Posts
jhgjhg

Hays County Woman, 24, Charged With Killing Daughter, 5

Danny Castillon 0
huntinggeneric1

2 Southeast Texas Men Killed, 1 Missing On Duck Hunting Trip

Danny Castillon 0
microcephaly

Child Born In Austin Area With Microcephaly Has Zika Virus

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video