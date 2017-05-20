Home TEXAS Texas Lawmakers Move Closer To Banning Texting While Driving
Texas Lawmakers Move Closer To Banning Texting While Driving
Texas Lawmakers Move Closer To Banning Texting While Driving

Texas Lawmakers Move Closer To Banning Texting While Driving

(AP) – Texas moved closer to passing a statewide ban on texting while driving as the state Senate approved a measure that’s been defeated several times over the last decade.

House lawmakers approved a comprehensive ban last month. The version approved Friday by the Senate would create a statewide law that would pre-empt local texting bans.

The Senate texting ban would allow the use of satellite navigation systems.

Forty-six states have laws against texting while driving. Texas lawmakers passed a statewide ban in 2011, but it was vetoed by then-Gov. Rick Perry.

The latest attempt drew new momentum after a March church bus crash killed 13 people. Federal investigators say the driver of the pickup truck that hit the bus said he was checking for a text when the crash happened.

