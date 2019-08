(Austin, TX) — A pair of state representatives are calling on Gov. Greg Abbott to call a special session to discuss gun violence after Saturday’s mass shooting in El Paso.

Diego Bernal and Roland Gutierrez both represent districts in the San Antonio area. Gutierrez sent out a news release and tweeted his fellow legislators urging them to demand that Abbott call the emergency session. Bernal expressed similar views on Sunday night at a vigil outside San Fernando Cathedral.