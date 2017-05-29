Home TEXAS Texas Legislature Ends Session, May Be Back Soon
Texas Legislature Ends Session, May Be Back Soon
TEXAS
Texas Legislature Ends Session, May Be Back Soon

Texas Legislature Ends Session, May Be Back Soon

(AP) – State lawmakers have adjourned their 140 day legislative session – but they could be headed back to work soon.  Monday concluded a session that began in January. Lawmakers are barred from passing most legislation the final day so it’s mostly reserved for group photos and hugs goodbye. Protesters briefly interrupted the House session to decry Texas’ new anti-sanctuary cities law.

Republican Speaker Joe Straus adjourned the House shortly after 1 p.m. Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick adjourned the Senate about an hour later.   Lawmakers may not be gone long. The next regular session isn’t until 2019, but Gov. Greg Abbott hasn’t said yet if call lawmakers back this summer to address some agency oversight bills. Some Republicans want to keep working to address a so-called “bathroom bill” and property taxes.

